EXCLUSIVE: A story of an unforgettable love affair between a largely forgotten Oscar winning star and a much younger English man is the basis for Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool which stars Annette Bening and Jamie Bell in a film directed by Paul McGuigan and written by Matt Greenhalgh from the memoir by Peter Turner. Bell plays Turner and drives the story of his relationship with Gloria Grahame , played superbly by Annette Bening in an Oscar worthy performance, who came to England to star in a play and stayed much longer after meeting the young Turner. The title refers to the illness she contracted at age 57 , but kept from Turner and everyone else as she faced her final days. The crux of the film though is the story of these two and their unique alliance , especially since Turner initially didn’t even know who Grahame was , a star of numerous film noir classics of the 40’s and 50’s as well as having key supporting roles in big movies like The Greatest Show On Earth, Oklahoma (as Ado Annie), and her Oscar winning turn in 1952’s The Bad And The Beautiful, a part that consisted only of nine and a half minutes of screen time but, until Beatrice Straight won for Network in 1976, was the shortest role ever to win an Academy Award. Bell is equally great as Turner in this compelling and moving drama that becomes the last release of 2017 as it opens through Sony Pictures Classics today. Click the link above to watch a featurette featuring Bening as she describes who Gloria was and what made her want to do the film.