UPDATED, 3:15 PM: Universal has moved the DreamWorks Animation sequel Trolls 2 from February 14, 2020, to April 17 that year, taking the spot that was being held for an Untitled Universal Event Film.

PREVIOUSLY, October 4: Universal is moving the ninth chapter of Fast & Furious to Easter weekend 2020, specifically Good Friday, April 10. The last two movies in the multi-billion franchise, Furious 7 and Fate of the Furious, rank respectively as the second and third biggest openings for Easter weekend with $147.1M and $98.8M behind Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice‘s $166M.

Previous release date for Fast & Furious 9 was April 19, 2019, also an Easter weekend. No director is set on the ninth installment yet, but the core cast of Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez are expected to return.

Currently, Fast & Furious 9 is the only major studio wide release scheduled to open on Easter weekend 2020 as Uni’s DreamWorks Animation sequel Trolls 2 moves forward to Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2020. On that date currently, Warner Bros. has a slot for an untitled DC movie while 20th Century Fox’s Blue Sky Studios’ animated pic Nimona is already there as well.

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake reprise their roles as the eternal optimist Poppy and the curmudgeon Branch in Trolls 2. The first installment’s Walt Dohrn is returning to direct with Gina Shay once again producing.