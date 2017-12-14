MGM’s relaunched Orion Pictures hits theaters in February with Every Day, Michael Sucsy’s film based on David Levithan’s bestselling YA novel of the same name. This new trailer gives a sneak peek.

Starring Angourie Rice, Every Day tells the story of Rhiannon, a 16-year old girl who falls in love with a mysterious spirit named “A” that inhabits a different body every day. Feeling an unmatched connection, Rhiannon and “A” work each day to find each other, not knowing what the next day will bring.

As Orion puts it, “The more the two fall in love, the more the idea of loving someone who is a different person every 24 hours takes a toll on Rhiannon and A, leaving them to make a decision that will change their lives forever.”

The film also stars Maria Bello, Debby Ryan, Jacob Batalon, Justice Smith, Owen Teague, Lucas Jade Zumann and Colin Ford. Every Day was written by Jesse Andrews, based on Levithan’s novel. Producers are Christian Grass, Paul Trijbits, Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron.

As Deadline reported in September, MGM is re-launching the legacy Orion brand as a stand-alone label, with former Orion exec John Hegeman as president.

Every Day is the re-launched Orion’s first release. The film hits theaters nationwide February 23, 2018.