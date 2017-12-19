Fox has given a script commitment plus penalty to Bell Heights, a single-camera family comedy from former Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria, David Miner’s 3 Arts Entertainment, ABC Studios and 20th Century Fox TV.

Bell Heights was developed at ABC last season and 20th Century Fox TV has boarded the ABC Studios project to co-finance the project for re-development at Fox.

Fox

Written by Bobby Bowman (My Name Is Earl) and Peter Murrieta (Superior Donuts), Bell Heights is about an Eastside LA family with three very different adult siblings who are all held together by the baby, who is a dutiful son.

CAA

Bowman and Murrieta executive produce with Longoria and Ben Spector for UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, along with 3 Arts’ Miner and Greg Walter. ABC Studios co-produces with 20th Century Fox TV, 3Arts, and UnbeliEVAble.

UnbeliEVAble also has soapy drama Grand Hotel set at ABC with writer Brian Tanen. Longoria also recently teamed with another former Desperate Housewives writer, David Schulner, for immigrant drama Lucky Boy, with Nisha Ganatra directing.

Murrieta recently worked as a writer and producer on CBS’ Superior Donuts and Netflix’s One Day At A Time.

Longoria and UnbeliEVAble Entertainment are repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Bowman is repped by CAA and 3Arts. Murrieta is repped by CAA, 3Arts, and attorneys Warren Dern and Lon Sorenson.