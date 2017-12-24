In the wake of Lorde canceling her show in Tel Aviv due to pressure from activists urging boycotts of the country, a number of artists as well as entertainment industry executives from CAA and WME have come forward to express their own “anti-boycott.”

A release from the Creative Community for Peace obtained by Deadline, said they are “deeply disappointed that Lorde canceled her show in Tel Aviv after receiving pressure from the radical boycott Israel movement. Artists should never become beholden to the political views of a small but loud minority.”

The release goes on to say that the movement is a “political movement ultimately aiming to extinguish the State of Israel as the state of the Jewish people” rather than a movement for human rights.”

Lorde follows numerous other artists who have canceled shows as a result of pressure from the boycott group. However, Radiohead, Nick Cave, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, and others who chose to rebuff the boycott.

A list of entertainment execs and artists along with more than thirty thousand people have signed an anti-boycott petition that will “continue to work for a more peaceful future for Palestinians, Israelis, and the entire region.” Some of the names are listed below.

