NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, tonight features Cynthia McFadden interviewing three women who have accused Dustin Hoffman of sexual misconduct. Anna Graham Hunter, Cori Thomas and Kathryn Rossetter agreed to the interview, marking the first time they have come forward on TV.

Tuesday morning, Megyn Kelly’s 9 AM hour of Today will feature a sit down with actress Natashia Williams-Blach and music artist Sherri Hines, discussing their allegations of sexual misconduct against music mogul Russell Simmons, marking their first TV interviews on the topic.

Simmons has denied the allegation; NBC reports Hoffman’s lawyers have called Thomas’ claims “defamatory falsehoods” and the news division has reached out to his lawyers regarding claims made by Hunter and Rossetter.

In the clip of Nightly News’ interview, Rossetter, who acted with Hoffman in Death of a Salesman, tells NBC News: “People go, ‘How is it to work with Dustin?’ And I tell the half-truth which is, as an actor working with him, I owe him everything. I learned so much and then I would stop and there would always be a knot in my stomach about what the real truth was which is that he was abusive, and he was a bully.”