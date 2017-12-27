Earlier this month, John Oliver and Dustin Hoffman got into a heated discussion about sexual harassment allegations confronting the actor during a 20th-anniversary screening of Wag the Dog. The conversation left the audience polarized. As for Anna Graham Hunter and Hoffman’s other accusers, they praised Oliver for calling him out.

Hunter posted a letter on Twitter signed by herself, Wendy Riss Gatsiounis, Kathryn Rossetter, Melissa Kester, Cori Thomas and two women who wished to remain anonymous that thanked Oliver for confronting Hoffman during the tense discussion.

“While the questions you asked may not have led to the constructive conversation you hoped for, the fact that you asked them all is what matters most,” said the letter. “Many men listen to and believe women when we recount our experiences of sexual harassment and assault. But few men put themselves at risk — socially or professionally — to have uncomfortable conversations with other men.”

She added, “Women can continue to tell our stories, but ultimately, change will depend on men reflecting on their own behavior and challenging other men to do the same.”

The letter comes after Oliver expressed regret over the outcome of his “failed” confrontation with Hoffman during an interview on the UK talk show The Russell Howard Hour. “It didn’t really go anywhere constructive, so the whole thing made me feel sad,” Oliver said.