Three separate guests of the syndicated Dr. Phil talk show say the show enabled their use of drugs and alcohol before and during taping of segments about their addictions. The guests and their families went on the record in a report published jointly today by the online news site STAT and the Boston Globe.

The guests quoted in the piece include former Survivor winner Todd Herzog, who appeared on the show in 2013 as one of Dr. Phil‘s popular segments on addiction. Herzog, an alcoholic, said he was the subject of an intervention by show staff that brought him from his home in Utah to Los Angeles. After a two-day detox at a hotel provided by the show, he arrived at the studio taping sober, according to Herzog and his father, who confirmed his son hadn’t been drinking.

But in his dressing room Herzog found a bottle of vodka and drank it. He said “someone” handed him a Xanax, saying it would “calm his nerves.” During the taping, he blew a 0.263 (the legal limit in California is a 0.08). “

According to the mother of another woman seeking addiction help on the show in 2016, a producer took the younger woman to L.A.’s Skid Row to buy heroin. Another woman claims in the story a producer told her to go to Skid Row to buy drugs in 2012.

The STAT/Globe report said the show’s host, Phil McGraw, did not comment for the story, but Martin Greenberg, a psychologist and Dr. Phil director of professional affairs, said guests never were provided drugs or alcohol and called Herzog’s claims “absolutely, unequivocally untrue.”

A spokesperson for the show did not immediately respond to Deadline’s request for comment.