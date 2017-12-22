“Can I call you Senator?” Seth Meyers asked Doug Jones, scoring the first late-night interview with the guy who beat President Donald Trump-endorsed Roy Moore for the Alabama Senate seat not held by a Dem in a quarter-century.

“No. It’s against the rules,” said Jones, who is Senator-elect and whose opponent still refuses to concede.

“It hasn’t been certified yet,” Jones explained, cautiously.

That special election, to fill the seat formerly held by now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, probably marked the most anyone outside the state ever has paid to an Alabama Senate race, Meyers guessed.

NBC News

“What we saw, your opponent seemed a little extreme at times,” Meyers said in a stroke of understatement. That included brandishing a gun on stage at a rally, riding his horse, badly, to the polls – and of course, responding to multiple women who came forward accusing Moore of inappropriate sexual encounters when they were teens as young as 14. One claims he locked her in his car and attempted to force her face into his crotch when she was 17 and he was working in the DA’s office.

Meyers wondered if it was as hard, at times, for Jones to believe — as it had been for those of us outside the state who might not be so familiar with Alabama politics.

“No, it was hard to believe all the time, not just at times,” Jones assured.

Later in the sit-down (you can watch it below), Meyers asked Jones about a recent interview in which Jones was quoted as saying, about similar sexual harassment allegations having been made against Trump, that it was important to “move on.”

“I wasn’t talking about moving on from those allegations,” Jones insisted. “I have consistently had women’s empowerment issues at the forefront of my campaign.”

We’ve reached a crossroads in this country, in which women who have been abused feel they can speak up. “That is what I have been for,” Jones said.

“I think the people of Alabama voted for me to put me up there to try to talk about health care and those issues,” he said. “And I want to get up there and do those issues. But that doesn’t, by any stretch, mean I don’t think those issues, and those women who have made those allegations, aren’t important. They need to speak out and everybody needs to pay attention to them.”

Doug Jones interview, Part 2: