Only if your mind is in the gutter would you have read it that way, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders sniffed today when asked by reporters about Donald Trump’s vulgar morning tweet about New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

Sanders would include in that category Gillibrand, who called Trump’s tweet a “sexist smear” intended to shut her up, the day after she had said Trump should step down when three of more than a dozen women who had accused him of sexually harassing or assaulting them over the years came forward again to claim same.

Also in Sanders Mind In Gutter Gang: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who accused Trump of trying to “slut-shame” Gillibrand:

Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @SenGillibrand? Do you know who you're picking a fight with? Good luck with that, @realDonaldTrump. Nevertheless, #shepersisted. https://t.co/mYJtBZfxiu — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 12, 2017

The press briefing question was about Trump’s morning tweet:

Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

When a reporter suggested “many people” see this as sexual innuendo, Sanders shot back. “This is the same sentiment that the president has expressed many times before, when he has exposed the corruption of the entire political system. He has used used similar terminology many times when talking about politicians of both parties, both men and women, and certainly in his campaign to drain the swamp.

“The system is clearly broken, it’s clearly rigged for special interests,” she said. “This president is someone that can’t be bought and it’s one of the reasons he’s president today.”

Asked to clarify that the reference has “nothing to do with [Gillibrand] being female, Sanders shot back “He’s talking about the way our [political] system functions.”

“He’s used that same terminology many times in reference to men. No way this is sexist at all. This is simply talking about systsm we have that is broken, in which special interests control our government. And I don’t think there’s probably many people that are more controlled by political contributions than the senator that the president referenced.”