Donald Trump mocked Vanity Fair Thursday morning, after the Conde Nast publication said it “regrets” a video telling Hillary Clinton to take up knitting and drop politics.

In the video, six Vanity Fair Hive editors suggested New Year’s resolutions for Clinton. While sipping champagne, they suggested the former Secretary of State and the country’s first female presidential candidate of a major political party drop politics and instead take up knitting, amateur photography, volunteer work, and/or teaching alternate-nostril breathing – “literally anything that will keep you from running again.”

VF got torched on social media for the video which the publication finally conceded was an “attempt at humor” that “missed the mark.”

Trump weighed in Thursday morning on Twitter:

“Vanity Fair, which looks like it is on its last legs, is bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit they took at Crooked H.”

Anna Wintour, Conde Nast-owned Vogue’s editor in chief, who also is parent company’s artistic director since 2013, got the Trump Twitter treatment too:

“Anna Wintour, who was all set to be Amb to Court of St James’s & a big fundraiser for CH, is beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness!”

Among the many who had taken to to offer helpful suggestions to Vanity Fair going forward, Patricia Arquette tweeted, “Stop telling women what the f-ck they should do or can do” and “get over your mommy issues.”

Trump’s tweet: