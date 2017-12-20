Setting the stage, and the tone, for Wednesday’s promised White House presser after the House passes – again – the tax overhaul it previously passed Tuesday night, President Donald Trump trashed media outlets who will be attending.

“Tax Cuts are so large and so meaningful, and yet the Fake News is working overtime to follow the lead of their friends, the defeated Dems, and only demean,” Trump complained.

“This is truly a case where the results will speak for themselves, starting very soon. Jobs, Jobs, Jobs!” he insisted.

Trump has scheduled his celebration/media bashing for 1 PM ET. The House, which passed the tax overhaul Tuesday night, is scheduled to hold its do-over vote at noon. This after the Senate ruled two provisions in the bill did not comply with the budget rules of reconciliation, The Hill explained.

Trump’s tweet: