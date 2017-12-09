CNN’s correction on Friday of an error made in a previous report about Donald Trump Jr. and WikiLeaks isn’t good enough for the president, who insisted today that “Fake News CNN” made “a vicious and purposeful mistake”

“They were caught red handed, just like lonely Brian Ross at ABC News (who should be immediately fired for his “mistake”). Watch to see if @CNN fires those responsible, or was it just gross incompetence?” (See the tweets below.)

In a second tweet, Trump wrote, “Their slogan should be CNN, THE LEAST TRUSTED NAME IN NEWS!”

CNN’s admitted error was made in a Friday morning story written by Manu Raju and Jeremy Herb that said then-candidate Trump and his son received, via email on September 4, 2016, a web address and decryption key providing access to hacked documents from WikiLeaks. But the email was actually dated September 14 of that year, a day after the WikiLeaks docs had already gone public.

Correcting the mistake later, CNN issued the following statement: “CNN’s initial reporting of the date on an email sent to members of the Trump campaign about Wikileaks documents, which was confirmed by two sources to CNN, was incorrect. We have updated our story to include the correct date, and present the proper context for the timing of email.”

CNN’s updated story included a sentence reading, “The new information indicates that the communication is less significant than CNN initially reported.” CNN said no disciplinary action would be taken since Raju and Herb had followed editorial guidelines before correcting the error.

Donald Trump Jr., meanwhile, said (in a response to Raju’s correction) that the incorrect September 4 date was “fed” to the reporter by “puppet masters on the left.”

I won’t hold my breath for an apology, or for you to call out your puppet masters on the left that fed you BS knowing you would gleefully run with it without ever checking the other side. Apparently it was just too good a scoop for you to actually do your job. You got played https://t.co/vnHQFd9i16 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 9, 2017

CORRECTION: Email to Trump and Trump Jr. from individual offering Wikileaks documents came Sept. 14 — not Sept. 4 — as we reported earlier. Email pointed to docs Trump camp could get publicly. https://t.co/4FOdCebgQL — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 8, 2017

Earlier this month, ABC’s Ross was suspended without pay for four weeks after his incorrect report on former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Ross initially reported that Flynn would testify that Donald Trump had ordered him to contact the Russians about foreign policy during the presidential campaign; Ross later corrected the report to indicate the order came while Trump was president-elect.

Fake News CNN made a vicious and purposeful mistake yesterday. They were caught red handed, just like lonely Brian Ross at ABC News (who should be immediately fired for his “mistake”). Watch to see if @CNN fires those responsible, or was it just gross incompetence? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2017