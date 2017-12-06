Time magazine Wednesday morning named its Person Of The Year, paying tribute to the movement started a couple months ago when mad-as-hell members of media and entertainment sparked the #MeToo movement that’s now being heard round the world.

In naming The Silence Breakers its Person Of The Year, Time interviewed dozens of people from many industries “all of whom had summoned extraordinary personal courage to speak out about sexual harassment at their jobs” as the hashtag provides an “umbrella of solidarity for millions of people” to come forward.

Among those featured, Ashley Judd, who went on the record about Harvey Weinstein in the New York Times article that triggered the tsunami. Maybe not coincidentally, NYT this morning has another cover story, about extraordinary lengths to which Harvey Weinstein went to stop people writing about him.

President Donald Trump, who was named Person Of The Year last year, was this year’s runner-up, Time acknowledged. Maybe sensing the outcome, Trump last month insisted he’d said “no thanks” to magazine execs because they would not guarantee him the win.

Though this year’s nominee list was pounded out in September, Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said Wednesday morning the #MeToo movement swept over Trump and the other nominees, overwhelming the decision makers “by the velocity and sweep of this social change.”

On the bright side, Mr. Trump, you do play a starring role in Wednesday morning’s announcement, as Time mulls how the movement was born of a “very real and potent sense of unrest.”

While discussions of sexual harassment tend to be watered down with euphemisms like “inappropriate behavior, “abuse” and “misconduct,” the language used by Trump in a 2005 Access Hollywood tape that became public during the election was a smack in the face. Trump boasted to then-Access Hollywood host, of Bush’s co-host, that he had “moved on her like a bitch.” Trump bragged that he was so famous, the way he could approach women to whom he was attracted was to “grab ’em by the p*ssy.”

“That Donald Trump could express himself that way and still be elected President is part of what stoked the rage that fueled the Women’s March the day after his Inauguration,” Time wrote. ” It’s why women seized on that crude word as the emblem of the protest that dwarfed Trump’s Inauguration crowd size.”

Donald Trump, Time writers suggest, brought down Harvey Weinstein. Not to mention Matt Lauer. And John Conyers. And Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, Charlie Rose, Mark Halperin, Bill O’Reilly, Louis C.K., and James Tobac.

Also among those featured in Time’s piece, Alyssa Milano, Selma Blair, Taylor Swift, Blaise Godbe Lipman, Rose McGowan, Wendy Walsh, Terry Crews, and Trump’s favorite debate moderator, former Fox News/current NBC News host Megyn Kelly.

“I have real doubts about whether we’d be going through this if Hillary Clinton had won, because I think that President Trump’s election in many ways was a setback for women,” Megyn Kelly said in her interview for the piece.

“The overall message to us was that we don’t really matter,” said Kelly, who devoted the bulk of her Wednesday hour of Today to the topic, joined by some of those featured in Time’s feature.