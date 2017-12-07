Dry throat caused President Donald Trump to slur his words during Wednesday’s speech announcing he will move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted at Thursday’s press briefing.

Sanders was walking off the podium after declaring a wrap on the briefing when she did an about face, returning to podium. I’ll break the rule sand come back,” she said, because “I know there were a lot of questions” about Trump’s speech slurring. She called them “pretty ridiculous” –and yet worth breaking her “rules” over. And, she volunteered, Trump has scheduled a traditional Presidential Walter Reed Physical Exam for early 2018, results of which the doctor will make public.

His slurring of “United States” and other words during his address was so striking it triggered lots of theories, ranging from Mental Impairment (Morning Joe) to Denture Slippage (The Daily Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live).

Sanders also got asked to respond to Sen. Al Franken’s note he was resigning from the U.S. Senate “while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office.”

“The President addressed [allegations of sexual harassment] during the campaign. We feel strongly the people of this country addressed it when they elected Donald Trump as president.”