President Donald Trump has denied all allegations of sexual harassment and assault, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted Monday, when asked about three Trump accusers who spoke on Megyn Kelly’s Monday Today hour, and at a subsequent presser.

“This all took place before the election, Sanders said at a very acrimonious White House press briefing, adding, “We feel like these allegations have been answered.” and that the country delivered a verdict when he was elected to the White House.

Before the presser, CNN had aired an interview with NY Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, in which she told CNN “President Trump should resign,” and that the women’s “numerous” claims are “credible.” Gilibrand, who led last week’s successful Dem stampede to compel Sen. Al Franken to resign, said she wasn’t holding her breath on Trump resigning under his own steam, suggesting Congress investigate.

“The people of this country had a decisive election, supported President Trump, and we feel that these allegations have been answered through that process,” Sanders said.

Sanders also insisted there were “eyewitnesses” who had refuted the allegations of the more than a dozen women who came forward claiming Trump harassed or assaulted them, after WaPo released the Access Hollywood tape in which he boasted about being so famous he could grab women “by the p**sy.”

The press-briefing reporter, whose question triggered that claim, was not given the chance to ask who were those eyewitnesses. Sanders stuck with the one-question-per-reporter policy she uses when she knows she’s going to have a rough presser, and no reporter who followed thought to ask.

The press rep for Trump – who launched his political career leading the birther movement claiming President Obama is not a U.S. citizen – also blasted reporters she said “purposefully mislead the American people” about her boss. Sanders did get asked for specifics on that one, citing ABC News’ Brian Ross report claiming then-campaign adviser Ret. Gen. Michael Flynn had contacted Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the campaign. Flynn reached out to Kislyak during the transition, after Trump was elected. ABC News suspended Ross over the botched report.