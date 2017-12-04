Time revealed its shortlist for 2017’s Person of The Year crown. Yes, President Donald Trump is on the list, despite insisting last month he’d said “no thanks” to magazine execs because they would not guarantee him the win.

Making this year’s short list: Patty Jenkins, who broke glass ceilings for female directors working on event films, delivering the best opening and best worldwide cume ($821.8 million) for a live-action tentpole helmed by a woman with the Warner Bros/DC pic Wonder Woman. Jenkins is returning for the sequel, Wonder Woman 2, again starring Gal Gadot and due for release on November 1, 2019.

Late last month, as Time magazine ramped up for its annual Person of the Year reveal, Trump took to Twitter with claims the magazine called him to say he was “probably” going to receive the honor. But, instead of accepting the title for the second year in a row, Trump said he decided to take a pass.

“I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot,” Trump tweeted. “I said ‘probably’ is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”

Joining Trump on this year’s list are a slew of thorns in Trump’s side. The list, in no particular order:

-Amazon chief/Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos

-North Korea ruler Kim Jong Un

-Russia election-meddle probe Special Counsel Robert Mueller

-NFL-ers national anthem protest launcher Colin Kaepernick

-#MeToo Movement

-China President Xi Jinping

-The Dreamers

-Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

Time will announce its 2017 Person of Year on Wednesday.

Nancy Tartaglione contributed to this post.