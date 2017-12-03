On Saturday evening, Donald Trump fired off a series of tweets to congratulate ABC News for suspending anchor Brian Ross and to take more jabs at Hillary Clinton in the wake of former national security advisor Michael Flynn’s plea deal.

Shortly after he gushed about Melania Trump’s White House holiday decorations on Twitter, he immediately took the opportunity to use Flynn’s “lies to the FBI” to drag Clinton saying that she lied many times without any consequence. “Rigged system or just a double standard?” he tweeted.

He went on to say “Many people in our Country are asking what the ‘Justice’ Department is going to do about the fact that totally Crooked Hillary, AFTER receiving a subpoena from the United States Congress, deleted and “acid washed” 33,000 Emails? No justice!”

In what seems a routine for the former Celebrity Apprentice host, he went on another “fake news” rant as he congratulated ABC New for suspending Ross for the error he made in a report he made about Flynn saying that he would testify that Trump ordered him to contact the Russians about foreign policy before Trump was elected. Calling Ross’s reporting “horrendously inaccurate” and “dishonest”, Trump said that “more networks and ‘papers’ should do the same with their Fake News!”

The tweets come shortly after Trump took to Twitter to admit that he fired Flynn for lying to Vice President Mike Pence and the FBI. This comes a day after Flynn pleaded guilty for lying to the FBI about contacts with Russian officials. Many have seen this as Trump admitting to information he knew before but did not share. Earlier in February, former FBI director James Comey said that Trump asked him to stop the investigation into Flynn. If Trump knew that Flynn lied to the FBI then this could possibly point to obstruction of justice.

