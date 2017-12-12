“You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office,” Dem Sen. Kirsten Gilliband tweeted at President Donald Trump, minutes after he sexually harassed her on .

Trump had tweeted this morning, that New York’s Dem Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand used to come to his office “begging” for campaign contributions, adding she “would do anything for them.”

Trump’s vulgar sexual implication that Gillibrand offered to have sex with him in order to secure campaign contributions seemed to make Gillibrand’s previous day call for him to step down from office. She told CNN “President Trump should resign,” and that the “numerous” claims of women about Trump are “credible.” Gillibrand, who led last week’s successful Dem stampede to compel Sen. Al Franken to resign, said she wasn’t holding her breath on Trump resigning under his own steam, suggesting Congress investigate.

Gllibrand’s tweet:

You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office. https://t.co/UbQZqubXZv — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 12, 2017

Before attacking/harassing Gillibrand, Trump took to Twitter to blast the media for giving another platform to those women Gillibrand referenced on Monday, who previously had accused him of sexual harassment and assault.

Three of Trump’s accusers appeared on Megyn Kelly’s hour of NBC’s Today show, and then held a news conference. These women first spoke out after Washington Post made public, during the presidential election, the 2005 Access Hollywood tape in which Trump boasted about being so famous he could “grab them by the p**sy.”