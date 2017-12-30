It seems like Donald Trump isn’t slowing down with his tweets before the end of the new year. He recently took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the anti-establishment protests in Iran. And in an unrelated tweet, he blasted “fake news” media…again.

The Iranian protests began at the end of last week and were a reaction to living standards and rising food prices. The protests have since spread to major cities including the capital of Tehran.

Trump responded to the protests with a tweet saying, “Many reports of peaceful protests by Iranian citizens fed up with regime’s corruption & its squandering of the nation’s wealth to fund terrorism abroad. Iranian govt should respect their people’s rights, including right to express themselves. The world is watching!”

Shortly after his tweet, he posted videos of him adding to his thoughts saying, “The entire world understands that the good people of Iran want change” and “oppressive regimes cannot endure forever.”

A couple of hours later in an unrelated tweet, he took the opportunity to defend his use of social media and take another jab at fake news media.

“I use Social Media not because I like to, but because it is the only way to fight a VERY dishonest and unfair ‘press,’ now often referred to as Fake News Media,” he said. “Phony and non-existent ‘sources’ are being used more often than ever. Many stories & reports a pure fiction!”

