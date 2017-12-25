‘Twas the night before Christmas when all through the house, not a creature was stirring”… except for President Donald Trump with a few late-night Christmas Eve Twitter jabs at his favorite target, the “Fake News” media.

“The Fake News refuses to talk about how Big and how Strong our BASE is,” Trump tweeted. “They show Fake Polls just like they report Fake News. Despite only negative reporting, we are doing well – nobody is going to beat us. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

He also addressed what he considers inaccurate reporting on the GOP tax bill.

“The Tax Cut/Reform Bill, including Massive Alaska Drilling and the Repeal of the highly unpopular Individual Mandate, brought it all together as to what an incredible year we had,” he wrote. “Don’t let the Fake News convince you otherwise…and our insider Polls are strong!

Trump also took an opportunity to give himself a pat on the back for bringing back the greeting “Merry Christmas”, insisting he “led the charge against assault of our cherished and most beautiful phrase.”

“People are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again. I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!!”

Trump’s tweets:

