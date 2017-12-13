About eight hours after tweeting grudging congratulations to Alabama senate race winner Doug Jones (“A win is a win”), Donald Trump wanted you to know he had predicted this outcome all along.

Trump had endorsed Tuesday night’s loser Roy Moore, recorded a robocall for him, and campaigned for him (from same market though different state). In total, Trump endorsed two Republicans in the election in Alabama, which Trump said is his top state, and which he had won by 28 points. Both men lost.

“The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election,” Trump tweeted. “I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him!”

To recap: Trump Still Winning.

Very late Tuesday night, Trump had tweeted that write-in votes “played a very big factor” in electing Dem Jones, and took consolation in the fact that “Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time” adding “It never ends!”

Trump’s Wednesday morning tweet: