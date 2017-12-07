Late-night TV set the stage for Thursday morning’s TV news debate about President Donald Trump’s Jerusalem speech. The hosts mostly fell into the Trump-Wears-Dentures camp, though MSNBC’s Morning Joe, for instance, argued hard that Trump suffers from a mental impairment.

#DentureDonald trended on Twitter for a time, at the repeated non-urging of The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah. As disturbing as Trump’s Jerusalem announcement had been, “it was even more disturbing to watch the conflict between Donald Trump’s teeth and his tongue,” Noah said.

“What the hell is going on there?” Noah head-scratched after playing the clip of Trump slurring “United States” and other words.

Among Noah’s theories:

“It’s like someone hit him with a blow dart just before he went out to make the speech.”

“It sounds like he just had a drink with Bill Cosby.”

But, in truth, “we all know what’s going on here: President Trump is wearing dentures, people,” Noah insisted, explaining that he’s something of an expert on the subject. “It used to happen to my grandfather all the time. His dentures started falling out, and he wouldn’t be able to finish a sentence. Have you ever seen Trump eat an apple, a pear — or fruit or vegetable of any kind?”

While insisting there is no shame in wearing dentures, Noah said there is shame in Trump having dentures because “he’s vain as hell.”

“Can you imagine how Trump would feel if people started tweeting #DentureDonald?” Noah warned. “Don’t do it!” he told viewers. “I’m just saying, ‘Can you imagine?'”

People, he’s not going to like this. Stop tweeting #DentureDonald https://t.co/w9qMfvuG3R — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 7, 2017

Meanwhile, Neil Patrick Harris, filling in for ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, promised to make fun of Trump, explaining it’s required of late-night hosts. But, rather than make fun of his politics, he would instead ruminate on the “super weird way he spoke” during that speech.

“Is he wearing dentures?” Harris wondered, joining the cacophony wondering same.

“The only way that would sound weirder is if we slow it down to make him sound like he’s drunk” Harris said, revealing his talk was just an elaborate set up for popular JKL franchise “Drunk Donald Trump”: