President Donald Trump took no questions at what was billed as a news conference to follow the GOP’s passage of a massive corporate tax cut Wednesday afternoon. Instead, he and Republicans celebrated on the White House steps.

Many people spoke. Some made headlines:

Trump: “Steve Scalise – he’s braver than all of us. Oh boy, I don’t know. He had a rougher year than most of us. It’s a hell of a way to lose weight, Steve. We love ya Steve. Great job.” [Rep. Scalise was in critical condition in June, after being shot at baseball practice in Alexandria, VA.)

Trump: “It’s always a lot of fun when you win.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan: “Something this profound could not have been done without exquisite presidential leadership. Mr. President, thank you for getting us over the finish line.”

Veep Mike Pence: “Merry Christmas America…..Middle Class Miracle.”

Sen. Orrin Hatch: “All I can say is god loves this country and we all know it – We wouldn’t be where we are without him. And we all love all of you.”

Walking up to presser, Trump had tweeted: