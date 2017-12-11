Making the point of Friday’s New York Times report that President Donald Trump gets grumpy if the TV News spotlight stays off him for too many hours, Trump focused his Monday morning Twitter activity on that Friday article.

Though Monday’s news cycle had begun with a terror-related attack in Manhattan and Tuesday’s special election in Alabama, the President of the United States was still stewing over the NYT having detailed his habit of watching 4-8 hours of TV-news a day, his dozen or so Diet Cokes/day diet, etc.

Trump called it more “bad reporting” from “failing New York Times.”

But, rather than attack the piece’s lead reporter, Trump Whisperer Maggie Haberman, Trump spewed vitriol at CNN primetime star Don Lemon.

“Another false story, this time in the Failing @nytimes, that I watch 4-8 hours of television a day – Wrong!” Trump tweeted.

“I seldom, if ever, watch CNN or MSNBC, both of which I consider Fake News. I never watch Don Lemon, who I once called the “dumbest man on television!” Bad Reporting.”

New York Times piece detailed Trump’s TV viewing habit and tendency to think of each day as a new episode of his biggest Reality TV show to date.

“With Twitter as his Excalibur, the president takes on his doubters, powered by long spells of cable news and a dozen Diet Cokes. But if Mr. Trump has yet to bend the presidency to his will, he is at least wrestling it to a draw,” NYT wrote.

Lemon has yet to respond, but he’s maybe saving that for his Monday program. CNN, however responded with a statement:

“In a world where bullies torment kids on social media to devastating effect on a regular basis with insults and name-calling, it is sad to see our president engaging in the very same behavior himself. Leaders should lead by example.”

Trump’s tweet: