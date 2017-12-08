Doctor Who fans will get a double-dose of their hero for Christmas. BBC America will follow the previously announced Doctor Who Christmas special, Twice Upon A Time, with an all-new special Doctor Who: Farewell to Peter Capaldi.

The announcement was made with the release of a new Twice Upon a Time trailer.

Narrated by actor Colin McFarlane (The Dark Knight, Doctor Who), the Farewell show will feature archive footage and interviews, looking back at Capaldi’s era as the Twelfth Doctor – from his very first script read through to his very last. It also features Steven Moffat reflecting upon his time as a writer and then later as Executive Producer, revealing some of his best and worst moments from his tenure, as well as his favorite episodes.

Twice Upon a Time marks Capaldi’s exit from the role, and will include the regeneration of Capaldi’s Doctor into the Thirteenth Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker. Also starring are David Bradley as the First Doctor, Pearl Mackie as Bill Potts and Mark Gatiss as the Captain.

Starting Tuesday, December 19, BBC America will air a 7-day, 24-hour marathon of Doctor Who episodes with David Tennant, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi.

Twice Upon a Time premieres Sunday, December 25 at 9/8c on BBC America. Doctor Who: Farewell to Peter Capaldi follows immediately.

Take a look at the new trailer above.