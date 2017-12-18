There will be no third season for BBC America’s Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency. The network has opted not to renew the series, which just wrapped Season 2.

“We are beyond proud of this brilliant original series and so appreciative of the outstanding team behind it including Max Landis, Samuel Barnett, Elijah Wood, and many many others,” said BBC America in a statement. “It was a privilege to work with this talented and passionate group of writers, producers and actors on these two seasons of Dirk. Thanks also to the passionate fans who embraced this fantastically novel world.”

From creator Max Landis and showrunner Robert Cooper, the series was adapted from the popular novels by Douglas Adams (The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Doctor Who). The serialized comedic thriller followed the bizarre adventures of eccentric “holistic” detective Dirk Gently (Samuel Barnett) and his reluctant assistant Todd (Elijah Wood) as the two wound their way through one big, seemingly insane mystery a season, crossing unlikely paths with a bevy of wild and sometimes dangerous characters, each episode landing them a few random steps closer to uncovering the truth.

In addition Wood and Barnett, the series starred Jade Eshet, Hannah Marks, Mpho Koaho, Fiona Dourif, Dustin Milligan, Michael Eklund, Osric Chau, Viv Leacock and Zak Santiago.

John Hannah, Amanda Walsh, Tyler Labine, Izzie Steele, Aleks Paunovic and Alan Tudyk also joined the cast for season two.