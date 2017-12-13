With the holidays soon upon us, it’s time for the Library of Congress’ annual list of the 25 movies it has added to the National Film Registry. Fans of John McClane, misfit adventures and Kate & Leo have reason to cheer as Die Hard, The Goonies and Titanic are among the titles that have been selected this year for their “cultural, historic and/or aesthetic importance” to American heritage.

Spanning the period 1905-2000, the films named to the registry include Hollywood blockbusters, documentaries, silent movies, animation, shorts and independent and home movies. The 2017 selections bring the number of films in the registry to 725.

Many titles named to the registry have already been preserved by the copyright holder, the filmmaker or other archives. In cases where a selected title has not already been preserved, the Library of Congress Packard Campus for Audio Visual Conservation works to ensure that it will be preserved by some entity and available to future generations.

Among this year’s selections are also the 1939 aviation adventure starring Cary Grant, Only Angels Have Wings; Elia Kazan’s 1947 study of anti-Semitism, Gentleman’s Agreement; Stanley Kramer’s 1967 groundbreaking drama Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner starring Katharine Hepburn, Spencer Tracy and Sidney Poitier; 1987 musical biopic La Bamba; 1989 baseball fantasy Field Of Dreams; Christopher Nolan’s 2000 breakthrough Memento; Kirk Douglas classic Spartacus; and the 1978 Superman.

Richard Donner, who directed both The Goonies and Superman, says, “They are both special films in my life, as was the cast and crew for both. It’s wonderful to see them listed among so many great films.”

Two animated films that made the list are Disney’s 1941 Dumbo and The Sinking Of The Lusitania, a 1918 propaganda short.

In conjunction with the list being announced, Turner Classic Movies will air a selection of the films tonight from 8PM ET. Also, 64 films previously named to the registry, are now freely available online here.

Here’s this year’s list in alphabetical order:

Ace in the Hole (aka Big Carnival) (1951)

Boulevard Nights (1979)

Die Hard (1988)

Dumbo (1941)

Field of Dreams (1989)

4 Little Girls (1997)

Fuentes Family Home Movies Collection (1920s and 1930s)

Gentleman’s Agreement (1947)

The Goonies (1985)

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967)

He Who Gets Slapped (1924)

Interior New York Subway, 14th Street to 42nd Street (1905)

La Bamba (1987)

Lives of Performers (1972)

Memento (2000)

Only Angels Have Wings (1939)

The Sinking of the Lusitania (1918)

Spartacus (1960)

Superman (1978)

Thelonious Monk: Straight, No Chaser (1988)

Time and Dreams (1976)

Titanic (1997)

To Sleep with Anger (1990)

Wanda (1971)

With the Abraham Lincoln Brigade in Spain (1937-1938)