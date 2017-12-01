With all the political controversy and ratings slips and slides that have characterized the current NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys’ 38-14 slam down of the Washington Redskins last night may have been the near-perfect encapsulation of what is hobbling the league and broadcasters.

For one, in a Cowboys stadium that was full of empty seats clear to TV viewers, the battle was often painful to watch even as Dallas grinded its way to a likely playoff berth and Washington’s hopes essentially came to an end. Coming off a three game-losing streak, that was good news for Dallas, which are now 6-6, but no one could say this was elegant football. However, there was a touch of history last night as Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant became the franchise’s all-time leader in touchdown catches after a 13-yard reception from QB Dak Prescott in the fourth quarter.

With that record in Bryant’s hand and no national anthem protests, the numbers on last night’s TNF are a mixed bag. Snaring a 10.7/18 result in metered market ratings on NBC and the NFL Network, last night’s game was up and it was down – and the latter was harsh.

Compared to the TNF game of December 1, 2016, last night’s TNF took a dive of 24% in the early ratings. Marking the second best TNF metered market result of last season, that Cowboys-Minnesota Vikings matchup went on to score a 6.8/25 among adults 18-49 and 21.76 million viewers.

Looking at the more immediate past, last night’s TNF was up 10% in metered market results over the terrible primetime Thanksgiving game between the Redskins and the New York Giants. Down 10% in the early numbers from Thanksgiving 2016, the November 23, 2017 20-10 win by the DC team ended up with a 5.1/20 in the key demo and 16.91 million viewers.

Now, there is a bit of a pre-Christmas treat out of last night for NBC and the NFL. With a peak of 11.5/19 in the 9:30-10 PM ET slot, last night’s TNF did deliver the best MM result for any Thursday game on any network since the New England Patriots’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 5.

In that holiday spirit, we will be giving you the gift of updates later on TNF plus Gotham, The Big Bang Theory and more of last night’s Big 4 offerings.