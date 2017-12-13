Just head of tonight’s winter finale, ABC said its drama series Designated Survivor will return for the remaining half of Season 2 at 10 PM Wednesday, February 28.

ABC

On tonight’s episode titled “Line of Fire,” it’s Christmas time and President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) is alerted to a group of religious extremists who refuse to evacuate when a forest fire threatens to engulf their cabin. Deploying Emily and Aaron to help defuse the situation, Kirkman must act quickly to save multiple lives at stake. Meanwhile, the first lady finally gives her testimony to the FBI director, while what happens next changes the lives of the Kirkman family forever.

In addition to Sutherland, the series from the Mark Gordon Company and ABC Studios, stars Natascha McElhone, Paulo Costanzo, Adan Canto, Italia Ricci, LaMonica Garrett, Zoe McLellans, Ben Lawson, Kal Penn and Maggie Q.