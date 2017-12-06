SPOILER ALERT: This story includes details about last night’s episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow lost another superhero last night. Tuesday’s fall finale of the CW series featured the farewell of star Franz Drameh’s Jefferson “Jax” Jackson.

Drameh’s departure follows the death of Victor Garber’s Martin Stein, who played the other half of Jax’s Firestorm. In last night’s episode, a grieving Jax attempted to warn a past version of Stein about his in-the-future demise, but the young Stein refused to take heed, burning the warning letter.

The CW

Drameh’s exit wasn’t entirely surprising: With the other Firestorm half, Jax had lost his superpowers.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returns Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

The 24-year-old Drameh tweeted a message to fans last night, reassuring them that he’s fine with the latest development. “I’m ready to switch it up on em. It’s almost chapter 25. The best is yet to come.”