Here’s something else to celebrate on New Year’s Eve: Netflix just announced it has a second new Dave Chappelle stand-up special, and it’s launching it on the streaming service December 31. The debut of Dave Chappelle: The Bird Revelation makes it two new Chappelle specials bowing that day, the first being the recently announced Dave Chappelle: Equanimiy.

This will mark the comedian’s third and fourth comedy specials set at Netflix for this year as part of a wide-ranging deal. The earlier taped Age of Spin: Dave Chappelle Live at the Hollywood Palladium and Deep in the Heart of Texas: Dave Chappelle Live at Austin City Limits debuted earlier this year.

The Bird Revelation was filmed at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles on November 20, 2017.

Check out the teaser trailer for both specials above.