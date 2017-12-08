EXCLUSIVE: Dave Bautista, last seen in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 and Blade Runner 2049, is attached to star in Stuber, an action-comedy written by Tripper Clancy, which 20th Century Fox picked up for mid-six figures last year. Michael Dowse is directing the pic about a very determined detective (Bautista) who commandeers an unsuspecting Uber driver named Stu into a harrowing evening of hijinks and mayhem.

Clancy and his manager Jake Wagner came up with the idea and teamed with Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley to develop the script. Goldstein and Daley will produce the project, while Wagner will serve as exec producer. Jeremy Kramer will oversee production for the studio.

Bautista has a full upcoming slate. He will up next be seen in Avengers: Infinity War, Hotel Artemis, and Escape Plan 2 with Sylvester Stallone. In addition, the former MMA fighter and WWE champ is currently filming the next Avengers sequel and developing an untitled action-comedy franchise to produce and star in with STX. He is repped by Gersh, Meisner Entertainment Group, and Mitchell, Silberberg & Knupp.

Dowse, Goldstein, and Daley are repped by Fourth Wall Management.