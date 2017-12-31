Against Orange Bowl on ESPN, which clocked a metered-market 6.6 household rating, broadcasters experienced a slow Saturday.

NBC’s 8-10 PM repeat episode about a murdered mother, A Cold December Morning was broadcast’s biggest scorer of the night, with a 0.8 demo rating and 4.4 million viewers –Dateline‘s biggest Saturday crowd in nearly a year.

Dateline dominated rerun fare that included CBS’s Hawaii Five-O (0.3, 2.96M), and 9 PM 48 Hours (0.3, 2.31M), ABC’s The Bachelor: Countdown to Arie (0.2, 1.31M), and Match Game (0.3, 1.56M), and Fox’s The Gifted (0.2, 940K) and Lethal Weapon (0.3, 1.54M).

At 10 PM, NBC’s SNL Vintage (0.7, 2.75M) clung to the demo lead, while CBS newsmag 48 Hours (0.6, 3.9M) nabbed total viewers, also besting ABC’s Ten Days In The Valley (0.2, 1.43M).

NBC (0.7, 3.82M) dominated the night in both metrics, followed by CBS (0.4, 3.05M), Fox (0.3, 1.24M) and ABC (0.2, 1.43M).