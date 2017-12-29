Daniel Talbot, the co-founder of Lincoln Plaza Cinemas and a giant in the field of specialized exhibition and distribution, has died. He was in his 90s and his death was confirmed by Ewneto Admassu, the longtime manager of Lincoln Plaza Cinemas.

The Lincoln Plaza Cinemas, a temple of the art house movie scene in New York for 30 years, is at the end of its lease and is scheduled to close in January. The influential six-screen multiplex has debuted a long list of films, including Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 9/11.

The Lincoln Plaza long operated under a joint venture involving Dan Talbot, France’s Gaumont banner and building owner Milstein Properties. The owners have stated the site will remain a movie theater after its renovation.

Talbot has been in declining health for some time, but his legacy has been celebrated recently with news that the multiplex will close.

He is survived by his wife and business partner, Toby Talbot. A memorial is scheduled for Sunday, December 31 at 9:30 am at the Riverside Memorial Chapel, 180 W. 76th Street in New York City.