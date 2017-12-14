On the heels of its Season 9 finale, HBO has ordered a tenth season of its Emmy-winning series Curb Your Enthusiasm starring Larry David. Production will begin next spring, with additional details to be announced as they are confirmed.

“We are thrilled that Larry will be back with his uniquely acerbic wit and comedic sensibility,” said Casey Bloys, president HBO programming.

Adds Larry David, “As I’ve said many times, when one has the opportunity to annoy someone, one should do so.”

Curb Your Enthusiasm just received two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for David and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

The series stars Seinfeld co-creator David as an over-the-top version of himself in an unsparing but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his fictionalized life. It debuted on HBO in 2001 and has aired 90 episodes to date.

Season nine brought back series veterans Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Bob Einstein, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen.