Costco is offering a one-year subscription to MoviePass and Fandor for $89.99 in a limited-time package deal.

The offer for the movie theatre subscription and indie-driven streaming services, is available until Dec. 18 and available only to Costco members.

MoviePass, a majority-owned subsidiary of Helios and Matheson Analytics, is now accepted in 91% of U.S. theatres but has caused a stir in the exhibition sector with its $9.95 monthly flat-rate plans and embrace of streaming. It now has about 600,000 subscribers. Fandor, which is run by veteran media exec Larry Aidem and backed by Chris Kelly, Facebook’s first general counsel, has a library of more than 5,000 films across genres, distributed across connected and smart-TV devices.

“We’ve long been fans of Fandor’s library of movies and we’re excited to partner with them and Costco to bring new members this incredible limited-time offer,” said MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe, CEO. “MoviePass is ultimately about celebrating our love of movies, whether you stream them at home or experience them on the big screen. We feel strongly that our subscription model is a major step forward for the industry, and the increased attendance that we’ve seen as a result of the MoviePass service is an encouraging sign not only for theaters, but for the studios and distributors as well.”

Aidem, president and CEO of Fandor, predicted a “benefit to movie lovers” from the Costco offer.