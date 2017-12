Sony said today that its Columbia Pictures has hired Bryan Smiley as VP production, Jake Bauman as VP development and Kira Thompson as director of development.

Smiley was co-president of No Label Productions, Bauman’s resume includes stints at Chernin Entertainment and New Line, and Thompson joins from Genre Films.

Columbia releases its Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle tomorrow and has Sicario 2: Soldado and The Equalizer 2 set for summer.