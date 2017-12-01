2nd Update, Friday midday: It’s just a better weekend for studios to play into, versus go with a wide release. That’s essentially their thinking when it comes to the sluggish post Thanksgiving period which will continue into next weekend. Disney/Pixar’s Coco in the wake of winning best animated film from the New York Film Critics Circle and National Board of Review will maintain its hold on No. 1 with an estimated $24.5M off a $5.7M Friday. That reps a 52% ease from last weekend. By Sunday Coco will stand at $107M, 11% behind Moana at the same point in time last year.

Warner Bros. Justice League is looking at an estimated $4.8M today and third weekend of $18.6M, -55% with a running cume through weekend 3 of $199.4M. Maybe it gets to $200M stateside by Sunday. Through last weekend, overseas stands at $311M.

Lionsgate/Participant Media’s Wonder is eyeing $4M today for a $15M third weekend, a great 34% dip for a running cume by Sunday of $90.5M. It will certainly hit $100M by next weekend. As of this morning schools in Valencia, CA, 25 miles north of Los Angeles, were swarming the local Regal for an early morning showtime.

A24

If there’s any action at the box office this weekend, it’s on the specialty side. Fox Searchlight’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri after jumping from 614 locations to 1,430 looks to turn in $4.5M in weekend 4 taking its running cume to $13.6M. A24’s Lady Bird is also looking solid with a fifth weekend of $4.1M-$4.2M. Then there’s their The Disaster Artist with New Line which we’ve heard is a hot seller in its advance ticket sales, selling out at the Hollywood Arclight and theaters in Manhattan. Look for a big theater average as the James Franco pic, which has won best adapted screenplay at NBR, and best actor for Franco at the Gotham Awards, hits 19 venues. Current raw gross for the pic and growing is an estimated $129K.

Searchlight is going slow with its Guillermo del Toro monster romance The Shape of Water with two plays at the Angelika Downtown and Lincoln Center. Current raw gross is $27K. Woody Allen’s Wonder Wheel has a current B.O. of $20K from five venues in New York and Los Angeles.

1st Update, Thursday: Much like Labor Day weekend, the major studios will not be releasing new wide releases north of 2,000 theaters this weekend.

The first weekend of December is notoriously slow as the holiday season kicks in and moviegoers are pulled away. And next weekend, it doesn’t get any more exciting with the majors continuing to sit out. The only wide release on December 8 is the Tommy Lee Jones-Morgan Freeman action comedy Just Getting Started from Broad Green’s (which has gone back to the drawing board on its theatrical strategy).

In recent years, the first weekend of December has been largely confined to genre titles opening or also-ran independent titles that potentially won’t factor in awards season (read 2012’s Killing Them Softly, 2013’s Out of the Furnace). That said, it’s a time when holdovers can continue to post solid results: Last year, Disney’s Moana made $28.3 million in its second weekend, off 50%. The studio’s Pixar title Coco, which is rapidly collecting critics accolades most recently from the National Board of Review and New York Film Critics Circle, looks to have a similar ease this fram and an exepected No. 1 hold with around $25M. Running cume to date is $80.5M.

. The Shape of Water TIFF

In addition, the post-Thanksgiving period is a prime time for awards-worthy titles on the specialty tracks to either expand or launch. However, if there’s a New York or Los Angeles launch in fewer than 10 theaters, it’s crucial a movie post $50,000 per screen or higher to remain buzzworthy in a fierce holiday environment. This weekend there’s a slew: Amazon’s first theatrical release sans a distribution partner, Woody Allen’s Wonder Wheel in five LA/NYC plays; A24’s The Disaster Artist; and Fox Searchlight’s Guillermo del Toro festival hit The Shape of Water at the Angelika Downtown and AMC Lincoln Square in NYC.

Rotten Tomatoes ratings are high for Disaster Artist (95% certified) and Shape of Water (97% certified), though critics are so-so on Wonder Wheel at 43% Rotten. Despite that grade there’s been plenty of buzz for Kate Winslet’s turn as frustrated working-class 1950s Coney Island housewife following the pic’s premiere at the New York Film Festival two months ago. Ditto for Sally Hawkins’ sublime performance as a mute who falls in love with a sea monster during the Cold War in Shape of Water, and James Franco’s hysterically brilliant take on cult director Tommy Wiseau in Disaster Artist.

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” Twentieth Century Fox

Given the momentum for Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri in its second-weekend Thanksgiving expansion, where the pic minted $4.4M at 614 sites, Fox Searchlight has met the call of several exhibitors and will break the drama in north of 1,000 theaters a week sooner than scheduled. The movie, with its sharp-rhetoric drama — especially between Sam Rockwell and Frances McDormand — is playing equally well to blue- and red-state audiences. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri will be in play at 1,420 locations with an eye on making $4M or more. Running domestic cume to date is $8.8M, 22% ahead of where Spotlight was at the same point in time (that pic finaled at $45M off its Oscar Best Picture win).

Also holding their spots in second and third place, respectively, are Warner Bros/DC’s Justice League and Lionsgate/Participant’s Wonder with $15M-$20M and $11M-plus each. Midweek numbers versus the lead-up toward Thanksgiving have been softer for all titles. To date, Justice League counts $179M, while Wonder is at $74M.