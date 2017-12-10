Refresh for latest…: While the world waits for Star Wars: The Last Jedi to hit global hyperdrive this week, the current international box office session was led by its Disney stablemate, Coco. Taking the overseas crown for the 2nd weekend in a row, the Pixar title crooned a $55.3M tune in 35 markets. That brings the offshore total to $254M and worldwide to $389.5M.

Coco continues to pop in China where the cume has zoomed past $100M, dropping just 21% in the 3rd frame. Already the highest-grossing Pixar title ever in the Middle Kingdom, it’s now at $128M there and has maintained the No. 1 spot for three consecutive weekends. Also notable among offshore Coco perfs, Spain (which had a holiday this past week) is running 25% hotter than Frozen at the same point in release. Guitar hero Miguel has a lot of play left in him with several majors including the UK, Brazil, Korea and Japan yet to join the dance.

Behind Coco, families were out in force at Chinese turnstiles for Paddington 2. The little Peruvian bear entered the market at No.2 and jammed with $15.5M (RMB 103M) to outgross the entire local lifetime of the first entry in the Heyday Films/Studiocanal franchise.

Meanwhile, in a pair of milestones, Warner Bros/DC’s Justice League batted across the $400M mark internationally and $600M at the global box office. The respective cumes are now $401.3M and $613.4M.

Elsewhere, Disney/Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok Hulk-ed up to $833.2M to become the No. 7 title of 2017 at the global box office. And, Lionsgate’s Jigsaw cut above $100M worldwide.

Breakdowns on the films above and more are being updated below.

HOLDOVERS/EXPANSIONS

COCO

Disney With a soaring run in China, Disney/Pixar’s otherworldly charmer now has an offshore cume of $254M and a global tally of $389.5M — and that’s before Australia, Italy, Brazil, Korea, the UK and Japan cross over to meet the family. The China gross is now $128M to lead all markets, and almost matching the domestic cume thus far.

Coco is doing particularly well in what is typically a softer Pixar play thanks to the themes of love, family, life and death. Featuring a dog doesn’t hurt either. Last year’s local animated feature Big Fish And Begonia dealt in the afterlife and a fantasy realm separated from the human world. It made $85M at home. This year’s reincarnation-themed A Dog’s Purpose barked up $88M in China. Coco’s colorful locations have reportedly also been a hit with locals who aspire to visiting Mexico, and the soundtrack is hitting a chord.

Overall, the weekend was worth $55.3M in 35 markets for a 2nd consecutive run at No. 1 internationally.

Europe dropped by 19% across the region with No. 1s in Austria, France, Germany, Israel, Spain, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Spain is running 25% hotter than Frozen at the same point in its release.

Coco notably stirred increases and single-digit drops in: Spain (+16%), Peru (+2%), Chile (+1%), Colombia (+1%), Austria (even), the Netherlands (-1%), Singapore (-7%) and South Africa (-9%). Germany (-17%), Thailand (-17%), Switzerland (-18%), Portugal (-25%), France (-27%), Indonesia (-28%), Taiwan (-28%) and Israel (-29%) each dipped less than 30%.

Rounding out the Top 5 plays behind China are Mexico ($56.6M), France ($10.9M), Spain ($8.9M) and Russia ($7.8M). The next majors to release are Australia and Italy the week of Christmas.

