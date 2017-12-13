On Tuesday, Disney/Pixar’s Coco crossed the $400M mark at the worldwide box office. With a 97% Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and an A+ CinemaScore, the animated pic from Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina, has been No. 1 domestically since its November 22 opening. Earlier, it had become Mexico‘s all-time highest grossing movie. It is also the top Pixar movie ever in China where it continues to perform at the top of the chart after 20 days.

In North America, the cume is $138.6M through Tuesday. The international box office is $263M for $401.6M global and with several major markets still to roll out including Australia, Italy, Brazil, Korea, the UK and Japan.

The story follows Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez), who has musical dreams inspired by his idol, the late great Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). Following a mysterious and otherworldly chain of events, Miguel meets charming trickster Héctor (Gael García Bernal — voicing himself in the Spanish and English versions). Together, they set off on an adventure of music and mystery, resulting in the most unusual family reunion.

It picked up two Golden Globe nominations on Monday and has been named best animated film of 2017 by numerous awards bodies including the National Board of Review and the New York Film Critics Circle.

Overseas, the Top 5 markets are China ($133.1M), Mexico ($56.8M), France ($11.5M), Spain ($9.1M) and Russia ($8.1M).