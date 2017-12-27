Disney is not short of milestones as 2017 comes to a close. With the $6B worldwide box office mark in the bag as of last week and as Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi continues its ascent, Pixar’s Coco has now reached the five century mark globally.

The $500M milestone came along on Tuesday off of an $8.3M global gross for the day. The breakdown on the film from Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina is $167.3M domestic and $332.7M in international box office.

There are still five major markets to come on the story of Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) and his musical dreams. Benjamin Bratt and Gael Garcia Bernal are also in the voice cast of the mystery adventure that boasts a most unusual family reunion.

The colorful film crossed the $400M mark earlier this month and in November became Mexico‘s all-time highest grossing movie. It is also the top Pixar movie ever in China where it has grossed $167.5M to date, and was granted a rare extension, playing all the way through December which is typically reserved for local titles.

Mexico follows China with $57.6M and rounding out the Top 5 are France ($19.2M), Spain ($12.9M) and Russia ($9.1M).

Australia and Italy open this week, followed by Brazil, Korea and the UK in January. Japan boards the otherworldly trip on March 16.

The film has two Golden Globe nominations and been named best animated film of 2017 by numerous awards bodies including the National Board of Review and the New York Film Critics Circle.