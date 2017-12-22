CNN is pulling the plug on its digital news show The Update — a scant four months after its debut on the Discover platform.

The show provided a daily rundown of the biggest news stories from CNN’s reporters and bureaus around the world, and was generally well received. But despite the ability to reach an elusive millennial audience on Snapchat, the news network struggled to make enough money to justify continued investment, sources tell Deadline.

CNN and Snap issued a statement today, acknowledging the development and pledging to work together again in some other way.

“Snap and CNN have built a great partnership over the years and our teams have enormous admiration for each other. We plan to keep working together and mutually decided to hit pause as we explore the best opportunities for doing that. Our relationship will very much be continuing.”

Snapchat paid licensing fees to established media outlets to incentivize these players to develop content for the Snapchat Discover feature, which showcases the works of established publishers including NBC, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and others. But those fees are going away, forcing players like CNN to make hard choices about which digital platforms to bet on.

Other news organizations, like NBC, remain on Snapchat.