CNN pounded its competitors in the news demo with Tuesday night’s coverage of the GOP’s stinging loss of Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat to Democrat Doug Jones.

CNN clocked 1.15M viewers in the 25-54 age bracket in primetime, 8-11 PM ET. FNC delivered 809K viewers in the demo, and MSNBC turned up 808K.

FNC snagged the largest overall audience in the block of tim: 3.55M viewers. MSNBC followed with 3.15M and CNN with 2.76M.

But MSNBC bagged the biggest crowd in the 10 PM hour, when the networks declared that Jones had defeated controversial GOP-er Roy Moore in the ruby-red state, with about 90% of the votes in. MSNBC’s 3.75M outstripped CNN’s 3.493M and FNC’s 3.486M.

Demo-wise, that hour also went to CNN; it’s 1.51M viewers ages 25-54 tackled MSNBC’s 1.02M and FNC’s 889K.