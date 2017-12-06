Jonathan Tucker (Kingdom) is set as a series regular and Kevin Dunn (Veep) will recur in City on a Hill, Showtime’s drama pilot executive produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. Michael Cuesta (Homeland, American Assassin) is directing and executive producing. He replaces Gavin O’Connor, who initially was set for the role but pulled out in early September after he signed on to direct Suicide Squad 2.

Written by Chuck MacLean (Boston Strangler) based on an original idea by Affleck and MacLean, City on a Hill is set in Boston in the early ’90s when the city was rife with violent criminals emboldened by local law-enforcement agencies, in which corruption and racism was the norm, until it all suddenly changed. The drama is a fictional account of what was called the “Boston Miracle.” The change agent is District Attorney Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge), who comes from Brooklyn and forms an unlikely alliance with Jackie Rhodes (Kevin Bacon), a corrupt yet venerated FBI veteran who is deeply invested in maintaining the status quo. Together they take on a family of armored car robbers from Charlestown in a case that grows to encompass and eventually upend Boston’s citywide criminal justice system.

Tucker will play Frankie Ryan, the older brother of Jimmy (Mark O’Brien) and his keeper most of the time. On the surface, he looks like a normal working-class guy in Boston, married with kids. However, Frankie also is the leader of the Two Saints gang that specializes in armored car robberies. Repped by UTA and Management 360, Tucker most recently co-starred in Kingdom and has appeared in American Gods, The Black Donnellys, Justified, Parenthood, Hannibal and Westworld.

Dunn will play Nathan Rey, an ADA in Suffolk County. He is very politically savvy and is the boss of DeCourcy Ward. Dunn co-stars as Chief of Staff Ben Cafferty in Veep, and his credits also include Code Black, True Detective and Luck. He is repped by Gersh and Lighthouse Entertainment.

Affleck, Damon and Jennifer Todd (Jason Bourne) executive produce via Pearl Street, along with Cuesta and James Mangold (Logan). Bacon will serve as co-executive producer. Showtime is the studio. Production will begin in Boston later this year on the pilot, which Pearl Street developed with IMG.