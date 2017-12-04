CNN’s Christiane Amanpour is stepping in to fill some of Charlie Rose’s late-night time slot on PBS and WNET.

Amanpour will be offered to PBS stations on an interim basis, from 11-11:30 PM. PBS and the flagship New York station are working on plans to fill the 11:30 PM half hour left open when the pubcaster severed tied with Rose. Amanpour on PBS will launch on WNET starting today, and will roll out on PBS stations beginning December 11 at 11 PM.

Amanpour will continue to air on CNN International weekdays at 2 PM and 5 PM ET.

PBS cut ties to Rose and canceled its long-running Charlie Rose on November 21 after the Washington Post reported eight women had accused the veteran journalist of “unwanted sexual advances toward them” involving his PBS program. PBS’ move came on the heels of CBS News’ announcement that it had pulled Rose from CBS This Morning and 60 Minutes.



“In light of yesterday’s revelations, PBS has terminated its relationship with Charlie Rose and cancelled distribution of his programs. PBS expects all the producers we work with to provide a workplace where people feel safe and are treated with dignity and respect,” PBS said at that time.

Making today’s announcement, PBS execs made zero mention of the reason the time slot was open. “Amanpour on PBS adds to the long tradition of public affairs programming that has been a hallmark of public media for decades,” president and CEO Paula Kerger said.

Added WNET president/CEO Neal Shapiro: “We are pleased to welcome her to the PBS system and are gratified to offer this thorough and responsible news program to viewers nationwide.”