Charlie Sheen is suing the National Enquirer over the publication of a story claiming the then-19-year-old actor raped a 13-year-old Corey Haim when the two were filming 1986’s Lucas.

Sheen’s lawsuit, filed Friday in Los Angeles, accuses American Media’s tabloid of an “egregious, hurtful and disgusting campaign of defamations” and “calculated malice.” The Enquirer story was built around claims made by Dominick Brascia, a former actor, that Haim had told him of the rape.

Sheen claims the story portrayed him as a “twisted child molester” who “bullied the child actor (Haim) into a vulnerable position for sex,” and that the alleged rape pushed Haim “down a drug fueled path to an early grave.” Haim died in 2010 at age 38 after years of drug abuse.

“In fact,” Sheen’s lawsuit says of the November 8 article, “National Enquirer states that there are hundreds of people to support these ridiculous assertions, yet the only person actually quoted, Defendant Dominick Brascia, has himself been accused of having sexually molested Corey Haim! Just as offensive is that the editor of National Enquirer, Defendant Dylan Howard, is running the story against Mr. Sheen because of a personal vendetta that arose after he was unable to be the first to break the story that Mr. Sheen was HIV positive.”

“The cruel and malicious publication of these stories is particularly offensive because Mr. Sheen is a father of five and has children approximately the age of Mr. Haim. This story is not only damaging and offensive to Mr. Sheen but hurtful to his family and young children as well.”

Brascia and Howard also are named as defendants in Sheen’s suit, which seeks unspecified damages and a jury trial.

In a press statement, American Media said, “We look forward to litigating against Charlie Sheen, and can’t wait to expose his depravities in a court of law.”