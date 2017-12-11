UPDATE 5:44 PM PST Dec. 10: As the Thomas fire spreads in Carpinteria and Montecito, the city of Santa Barbara has ordered an evacuation in the area from Mission Canyon Rd. to Hot Springs Rd. and SR 192 to East Camino Cielo.

There has been an evacuation warning for the area from SR 192 at SR 154, North on SR 154 to E. Camino Cielo, East to Mission Canyon Rd. and SR 192 North to E. Camino Cielo.

The mandatory evacuation of City of Ventura’s City Hall at 501 and 505 Poli St. and the streets located directly around City Hall including Poli Alley Way and Poli St. has lifted. Also lifted is the mandatory evacuation for the Poinsettia Pavilion at 3451 Foothill Rd.

Firefighters have been fending off the blaze, which has engulfed nearly 200,000 acres today alone and has grown 25,000 acres during the day.

Santa Barbara County has posted a detailed map of mandatory evacuations zones on their Twitter account (seen below).

Earlier today, Rob Lowe tweeted, “Praying for my town” as he evacuated as the fires closed in. Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, also tweeted earlier that her house was in danger, has been posting updates on her Twitter account. Most recently, she expressed her gratitude for the community and the firefighters.

“Everyone in the Montecito area is checking up on each other and helping to get people and animals to safety,” said DeGeneres. “I’m proud to be a part of this community. I’m sending lots of love and gratitude to the fire department and sheriffs. Thank you all. #ThomasFire”

Praying for my town. Fires closing in. Firefighters making brave stands. Could go either way. Packing to evacuate now. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) December 10, 2017

Everyone in the Montecito area is checking up on each other and helping to get people and animals to safety. I’m proud to be a part of this community. I’m sending lots of love and gratitude to the fire department and sheriffs. Thank you all. #ThomasFire — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 10, 2017

#Thomasfire Interactive map link is independent of the website.

Zoom in or type in a specific address to see a detailed view using this Google Maps link: https://t.co/0lFTYuoPA9. — Santa Barbara County (@countyofsb) December 11, 2017

EARLIER: The celebrity haven beach town of Carpinteria, CA and nearby Montecito are under seige by the renewed vigor of the Thomas fire, one of six blazes burning in Southern California.

At mid-day, the 170,000-acre Thomas fire caused evacuation orders for portions of Carpinteria and Montecito, with others nearby cautioned to be prepared to leave if things escalate. Montecito is home to such celebrities as Oprah Winfrey, Drew Barrymore, Jeff Bridges, Ellen DeGeneres, Rob Lowe, Malcolm McDowell, Al Gore, Megyn Price, Eric Schmidt, Jane Seymor and Patrick Stewart. Carpinteria notes such residents as Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and directors George Lucas and Joel Schumacher.

Our house is under threat of being burned. We just had to evacuate our pets. I’m praying for everyone in our community and thankful to all the incredible firefighters. The live stream is on https://t.co/FTcKVvHO16 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 10, 2017

The area’s low humidity backed by gusting Santa Ana winds pushed the fire overnight from Ventura County into Santa Barbara County. The winds have escalated fires throughout the state, gusting up to 35 mph, according to fire officials.

Carpinteria is in the most danger. The current fire is burning in very dry vegetation, according to Steve Swindle, spokesman for the Ventura County Fire Department. The area is estimated not to have burned in nearly 100 years.

Teams of firefighters are being deployed throughout Carpinteria to head off any flames that cross existing fire lines. Some 85,000 customers in the area are currently without power.

The Thomas fire is currently the most problematic of the six wildfires burning in Southern California. Officials reported progress on containing the others. The Thomas fire is about 15 percent contained as of mid-day Sunday.

In Los Angeles County, firefighters continued to battle fires in Sylmar, Santa Clarita and Bel-Air. The Skirball fire near celebrity haven Bel-Air was 75% contained.