To the surprise of no one, Fox fired Bryan Singer from the helm of Bohemian Rhapsody, after he went AWOL for three days last week when production was to resume after Thanksgiving. This followed a series of rumors of erratic behavior by Singer on the film. Last week, sources said that Fox was discreetly canvassing directors to replace Singer, even before production shuttered. Rumors swirled this past weekend that the film will likely stay on hiatus until the new year, though Fox insiders said the hope is to resume before then. The film has about two weeks left in principal photography, and then the new director will oversee post production and possibly do some reshooting, so there is a lot of heavy lifting involved.

“Bryan Singer is no longer the director of Bohemian Rhapsody,” was the studio’s official statement.

The studio fired him under the pay or play provision in his deal because of a pattern of behavior on the set proved so unreliable that it was best to drop him because he had clashed with several people including the film’s star, Rami Malek. Fox is hoping to keep the film on track for a December 2018 release.

EARLER, UPDATED with statement from Bryan Singer’s reps, 5:55 PM: Production has been temporarily halted on Bohemian Rhapsody, the Bryan Singer-directed film about the British rock band Queen and its frontman Freddie Mercury, with Mr. Robot‘s Rami Malek playing the singing legend. The studio has said the reason is a “health matter” involving the director. There have been rumors surrounding Singer and the production for some time, including that film took breaks more than once because of the mercurial director going AWOL from the London shoot. Word I am hearing is that he hasn’t shown up for the past three days.

The studio issued this vague statement: “Twentieth Century Fox Film has temporarily halted production on Bohemian Rhapsody due to the unexpected unavailability of Bryan Singer.”

Singer’s reps later said in a statement: “This is a personal health matter concerning Bryan and his family. Bryan hopes to get back to work on the film soon after the holidays.”

Insiders said the studio still hopes to get the film on track for a December 25, 2018 release. The studio would not comment on how far along the production has gotten before Singer took this sabbatical, or whether the film will continue with him. Indications are the studio might wait for him to return.

It becomes very difficult when a film is in production and the filmmaker has proven unreliable. Word around town is that Fox has been having discreet discussions with replacement helmers to finish the film, even before the studio halted production today. Sources tell Deadline that the film is about two weeks away from completing principal photography, so if another director is brought in, he or she would need to finish the shoot and oversee postproduction.