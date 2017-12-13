Bryan Cranston will guest host CBS’ The Late Late Show With James Corden tonight, with Corden taking time off following the birth of his daughter yesterday. Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black will be the guests ahead of the opening of their movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and Tim Minchin will be musical guest.

Cranston is coming off a funny turn during Jimmy Kimmel’s annual (RED) shopathon special on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month. He returns to performances in Network on the West End in London next week. He’s currently on the big screen in Richard Linklater’s Last Flag Flying.

Late Late Show airs at 12:37 AM ET/PT.